Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 32,192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,467 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30,736.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 785,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,540,000 after purchasing an additional 782,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,222,000 after purchasing an additional 508,554 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,444,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,615,000 after purchasing an additional 339,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $73,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total value of $1,765,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $23,812,776.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total value of $2,416,606.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,993,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.60.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $364.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,803. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $223.63 and a 52-week high of $383.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

