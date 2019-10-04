Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 848,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,359,000 after buying an additional 73,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 613,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,074,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 53,341 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 43.5% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 50,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.63. 34,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,308. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $89.01.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.2018 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

