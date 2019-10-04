Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 404.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.79.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total transaction of $5,821,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.47, for a total value of $504,987.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.57. The stock had a trading volume of 267,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,800. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.08 and its 200-day moving average is $216.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.13, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.39. Paycom Software Inc has a 1-year low of $107.46 and a 1-year high of $259.71.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.88 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.25% and a net margin of 23.93%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

