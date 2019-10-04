Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,223,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,126,000 after buying an additional 3,214,910 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,972,000 after buying an additional 1,617,192 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,925,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,101,000 after buying an additional 1,173,300 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,872,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,779,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,062,000 after buying an additional 574,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.84. 407,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.70 and its 200 day moving average is $65.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $43.24 and a one year high of $78.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 59.44%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.08.

In related news, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $2,131,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 74,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $4,990,806.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,008 shares of company stock valued at $13,573,421. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

