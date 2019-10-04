Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $424,000 Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $347,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 88.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,143,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $812,301,000 after purchasing an additional 537,677 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $902,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,385,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Ells sold 28,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.66, for a total value of $22,992,195.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,352,322.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,759 shares of company stock valued at $91,258,873 in the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $6.90 on Thursday, hitting $816.88. The stock had a trading volume of 363,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,762. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $822.09 and a 200 day moving average of $744.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $383.20 and a twelve month high of $857.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.16, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $695.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $713.45.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

