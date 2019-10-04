Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $522,000 Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Progressive by 752.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 49.5% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mirova bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.28. The stock had a trading volume of 38,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,640. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day moving average is $77.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $84.96. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Progressive had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,720,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,978,233.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $930,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,855 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $93.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.27.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

