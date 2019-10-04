Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 18.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 22.4% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 56,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 7.9% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cowen set a $87.00 price target on shares of Hexcel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.21.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 15,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $1,343,016.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,853 shares in the company, valued at $22,025,144.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Raymond Schneider sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $360,471.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $832,503.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,623 shares of company stock worth $4,840,665 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HXL traded up $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $77.37. 14,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.01 and its 200 day moving average is $76.54. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

