Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,305 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,881 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.0% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,837,465 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $647,154,000 after buying an additional 1,169,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,647,146 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $636,750,000 after buying an additional 76,864 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,679,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $485,896,000 after buying an additional 148,814 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,595,000 after buying an additional 1,304,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,794,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $207,461,000 after buying an additional 90,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,037,425. The firm has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $86.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.40%.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

