Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 11,675 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of VF by 468.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of VF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,986,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in shares of VF by 384.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 68,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 54,207 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.93 per share, for a total transaction of $157,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,217.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Curtis A. Holtz sold 40,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $3,330,249.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,394,849.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,707 shares of company stock worth $6,306,230 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.47 and a 200 day moving average of $87.14. VF Corp has a one year low of $67.18 and a one year high of $96.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.50%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VFC. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on VF to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up from $104.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

