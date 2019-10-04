Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Ducommun worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ducommun in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Ducommun in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Ducommun in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ducommun by 422.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCO opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $468.89 million, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.91. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $52.04.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.92 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $27,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 404,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,839,841.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $98,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,244.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,900 shares of company stock worth $172,797. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DCO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

