Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,399 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Sabre worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 303.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

SABR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.50 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sabre in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $380,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,849.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Wade Jones sold 4,300 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $102,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,323.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SABR stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $21.70. 55,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,880. Sabre Corp has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Sabre had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

