Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stake in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allakos were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Allakos by 59.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,975,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,005,000 after buying an additional 1,479,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allakos by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,867,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,900,000 after buying an additional 152,634 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allakos by 8.0% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,834,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,294,000 after buying an additional 135,762 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,894,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allakos by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,735,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,188,000 after buying an additional 88,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $81.25 on Friday. Allakos Inc has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.78 and a 200-day moving average of $52.83. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.81 and a beta of -1.29.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Allakos Inc will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

