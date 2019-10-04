Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,980 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Homology Medicines worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIXX. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on FIXX. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 target price on Homology Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $37.00 target price on Homology Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Homology Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

FIXX stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77. The stock has a market cap of $756.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.09. Homology Medicines Inc has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $31.80.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 38.74% and a negative net margin of 3,232.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Homology Medicines Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Albert Seymour sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $161,727.00. Also, COO Siyamak Rasty sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,800. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.