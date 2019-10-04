Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHN. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth $71,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter worth $82,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

SCHN opened at $21.65 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.68 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $545.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHN. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

