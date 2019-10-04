Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.59 Million Position in Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 48,240 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Gulfport Energy worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,365,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660,115 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,585,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,516,000 after purchasing an additional 380,582 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,039,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 74,347 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,534,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 34,407 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 1,334,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 26,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David M. Wood acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,295.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Quentin R. Hicks acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price objective on Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Williams Capital lowered Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gulfport Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.22.

NASDAQ:GPOR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.59. 1,964,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,651,026. Gulfport Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $402.59 million, a PE ratio of 1.41, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 33.82%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

