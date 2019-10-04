Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $234,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Dover by 44.9% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $206,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dover to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.74.

In other Dover news, insider Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 15,416 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $1,510,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 20,049 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,973,222.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,232.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,834. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

DOV traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.44. 24,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,977. Dover Corp has a fifty-two week low of $65.83 and a fifty-two week high of $103.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

