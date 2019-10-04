Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 210,680 Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,680 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Beigene worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Beigene by 4.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Beigene during the second quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Beigene by 200.9% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Beigene during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Beigene by 9.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 114,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Beigene alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on BGNE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Beigene from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Maxim Group set a $170.00 price target on Beigene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Beigene in a report on Friday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.63.

BGNE stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.81. 70,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,226. Beigene Ltd has a twelve month low of $105.19 and a twelve month high of $171.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $1.58. The company had revenue of $243.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.58 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 38.41% and a negative net margin of 153.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 360.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Beigene Ltd will post -11.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.87, for a total value of $394,058.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,221,155 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,847,934.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $336,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 328,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,312,348.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,212 shares of company stock worth $3,755,900. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.