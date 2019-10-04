Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 44,829 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,829 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,134,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,977,000 after purchasing an additional 578,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,670,000 after purchasing an additional 898,845 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,916,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,741,000 after purchasing an additional 228,920 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,056,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,906,000 after purchasing an additional 32,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,335,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $24,437,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,086,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,452 shares of company stock valued at $28,252,925. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.04. 1,346,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,574,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $132.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.18 and a 200-day moving average of $115.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.92.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

