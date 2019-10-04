VirnetX (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) Trading Down 6.2%

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC)’s share price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.87, approximately 1,061,713 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 687,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

VirnetX (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in VirnetX in the third quarter worth $44,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in VirnetX in the second quarter worth $76,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in VirnetX in the first quarter worth $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VirnetX by 16.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in VirnetX in the second quarter worth $110,000.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

