Vocus Group (ASX:VOC) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Vocus Group Ltd (ASX:VOC) dropped 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$3.39 ($2.40) and last traded at A$3.42 ($2.43), approximately 1,725,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,580,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.45 ($2.45).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.33.

In other news, insider Robert (Bob) Mansfield acquired 47,000 shares of Vocus Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.20 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$150,259.00 ($106,566.67).

Vocus Group Limited provides integrated telecommunications services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers fiber optic cable network services under the VOCUS communications brand; business communication and technology solutions under the commander brand; IP voice solutions under the engine brand; and telecommunication and insurance products under the dodo brand.

