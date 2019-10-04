Voise Trading 62% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VOISE)

Voise (CURRENCY:VOISE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Voise token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, TOPBTC, Livecoin and Bit-Z. In the last week, Voise has traded down 62% against the dollar. Voise has a market cap of $41,881.00 and $21.00 worth of Voise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00192838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.13 or 0.01015065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00024192 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00090795 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Voise

Voise launched on March 28th, 2017. Voise’s total supply is 775,513,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,336,806 tokens. The Reddit community for Voise is /r/voise and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Voise is www.voise.com. Voise’s official Twitter account is @voiseit.

Buying and Selling Voise

Voise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Mercatox, Bit-Z, TOPBTC, Cryptopia, IDEX, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voise using one of the exchanges listed above.

