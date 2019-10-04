Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,878 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.17% of Voya Financial worth $13,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,322,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,587 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4,011.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,667,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554,466 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 10.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,668,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,558,000 after purchasing an additional 244,023 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,994,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,634,000 after acquiring an additional 124,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,286,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Voya Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price target on Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In other Voya Financial news, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

