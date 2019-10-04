W Green Pay Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One W Green Pay token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea and GDAC. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $1.77 million worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00191349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.32 or 0.01015985 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00023945 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00090479 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,423,301 tokens. The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg. The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

W Green Pay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and GDAC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for W Green Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W Green Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.