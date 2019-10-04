Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €24.20 ($28.14) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Neuson presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €26.18 ($30.44).

Wacker Neuson stock opened at €14.84 ($17.26) on Monday. Wacker Neuson has a twelve month low of €14.13 ($16.43) and a twelve month high of €23.10 ($26.86). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.95.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

