Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,828 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 228.1% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

WBA traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.25. 851,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,037,425. The company has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $86.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.