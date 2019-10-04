Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WBA. Cleveland Research restated a hold rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.24.

WBA traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,352,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,763,117. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $86.31. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.40%.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,460,684 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $92,417,000 after acquiring an additional 632,919 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,643 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 74.3% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 37,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 63.8% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 51,843 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 20,198 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,276,508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $80,765,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

