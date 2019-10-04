Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,772 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.0% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4,405.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,353,388 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 184.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,653,682 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $514,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,931 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 11,482.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,444,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $244,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,276 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 43.2% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,850,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,052 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $13,798,000. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Walmart stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.73. The stock had a trading volume of 290,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,404,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.39. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.68.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

