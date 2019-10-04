Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.27. 6,577,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,310,735. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $322,696.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,086,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 15,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

