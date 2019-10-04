Wanchain (WAN) One Day Volume Tops $2.87 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $21.70 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002483 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Bitbns, DragonEX and Kucoin. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007522 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010325 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000364 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Huobi, Kucoin, DragonEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

