Webster Bank N. A. Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 24,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,399,054.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,121,875.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.10.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $157.00. The stock had a trading volume of 72,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,999. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $174.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.30. The stock has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.98%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

