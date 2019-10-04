Webster Bank N. A. Has $26.25 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,532 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $26,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.47. 1,191,464 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.1069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

