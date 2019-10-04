Webster Bank N. A. Has $4.94 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 48.3% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 85,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,736,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22.0% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 257,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $53,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $83,529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $226.15. 193,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,817,302. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.62. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $235.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.01%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at $108,725,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Home Depot from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus set a $240.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

