Webster Bank N. A. Purchases 861 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1,715.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065,487 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 56.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,200,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 433.3% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,634,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,327,000 after buying an additional 2,953,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AbbVie by 81.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,404,000 after buying an additional 2,326,510 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.85. 3,768,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,394,597. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $96.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.17. The company has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.28 per share, with a total value of $2,018,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,334.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 183,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,705,751 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Svb Leerink upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TheStreet cut AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.04.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

