Webster Bank N. A. Reduces Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,567 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.2% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush set a $187.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.57.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,602,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.72. The company has a market capitalization of $341.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $187.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

