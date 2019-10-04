Webster Bank N. A. Sells 52,009 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 52,009 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 153,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,296,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 307,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,878,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,022 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie Seidman bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,338,340. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. General Electric has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

