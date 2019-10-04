Webster Bank N. A. Trims Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 10,615.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,580,640,000 after buying an additional 8,968,947 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 18,092.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,553,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,365,000 after buying an additional 2,539,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after buying an additional 1,623,768 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,838,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,006 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,918,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,099,530,000 after purchasing an additional 544,684 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,180,156.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.40.

NYSE HON traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.12. 1,848,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,754. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.48 and a 12-month high of $178.47. The firm has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.87.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.95%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

