Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ: NXGN) recently:

10/2/2019 – Nextgen Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/26/2019 – Nextgen Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/26/2019 – Nextgen Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2019 – Nextgen Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Dougherty & Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2019 – Nextgen Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/29/2019 – Nextgen Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/23/2019 – Nextgen Healthcare was given a new $16.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/23/2019 – Nextgen Healthcare was given a new $16.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/15/2019 – Nextgen Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/14/2019 – Nextgen Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

NXGN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,219. The company has a market cap of $996.42 million, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $21.12.

Get Nextgen Healthcare Inc alerts:

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $131.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.33 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 6.0% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 2.3% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 6.3% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nextgen Healthcare Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextgen Healthcare Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.