Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wirecard (WDI)

Wirecard (ETR: WDI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/2/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €151.00 ($175.58) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €240.00 ($279.07) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €200.00 ($232.56) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €230.00 ($267.44) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €230.00 ($267.44) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €151.00 ($175.58) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/25/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €210.00 ($244.19) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €230.00 ($267.44) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €225.00 ($261.63) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €160.00 ($186.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €240.00 ($279.07) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €230.00 ($267.44) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €225.00 ($261.63) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €165.00 ($191.86) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/5/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €240.00 ($279.07) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/4/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €225.00 ($261.63) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/4/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €225.00 ($261.63) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/4/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €200.00 ($232.56) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/29/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €240.00 ($279.07) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €230.00 ($267.44) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €210.00 ($244.19) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €200.00 ($232.56) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €240.00 ($279.07) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €162.00 ($188.37) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €225.00 ($261.63) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €200.00 ($232.56) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €160.00 ($186.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €230.00 ($267.44) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €230.00 ($267.44) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

WDI stock traded up €1.05 ($1.22) during trading on Friday, hitting €140.70 ($163.60). The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,572. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €147.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €139.42. Wirecard AG has a 1-year low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a 1-year high of €194.40 ($226.05). The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.