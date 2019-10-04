Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co makes up about 1.9% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 40,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,196,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,592,420. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average of $47.21. The company has a market cap of $222.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

