Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.19% of NEWTEK Business Services worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $470,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 29,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

NEWT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NEWTEK Business Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

NASDAQ:NEWT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.82. NEWTEK Business Services Corp has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 68.61% and a return on equity of 9.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that NEWTEK Business Services Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.59%.

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $41,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,029,906 shares in the company, valued at $21,566,231.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,698 shares of company stock worth $56,379. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NEWTEK Business Services Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

