Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,907 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.15% of QCR worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in QCR in the first quarter worth about $119,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in QCR in the second quarter worth about $388,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in QCR by 84.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in QCR by 50.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in QCR by 12.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QCRH traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.08. 563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,948. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.81. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $41.86.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $55.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.76 million. QCR had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 10.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. QCR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

In related news, insider Robert C. Fulp sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,351. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

