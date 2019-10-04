Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 14,248 Shares of Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) by 129.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.11% of Principia Biopharma worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRNB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma in the second quarter worth $121,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma in the second quarter worth $518,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principia Biopharma by 2.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principia Biopharma by 213.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,579,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,713,000 after buying an additional 2,437,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

PRNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Sunday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principia Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Principia Biopharma stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.72. 3,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,091. The company has a market cap of $676.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.03. Principia Biopharma Inc has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $42.34.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 million. Principia Biopharma had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 5.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Leaf Ventures Ii L.P. New sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $10,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

