Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 46,561 Shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 3,449.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,561 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Stars Group were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Stars Group in the second quarter worth $323,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Stars Group by 55.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Stars Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stars Group by 78.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 14,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Stars Group in the second quarter worth $633,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSG traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.01. 6,418,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,129. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Stars Group Inc has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $24.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Stars Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $637.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stars Group Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.24.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

