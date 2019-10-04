Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 131.0% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 50,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 28,648 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 7.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 2.6% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 128,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LEO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,091. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. Company Profile

Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

