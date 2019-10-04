Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.17% of American Public Education worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 401.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 153,397 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 1,116.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APEI stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 34,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,265. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.13. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $367.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.69.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $70.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

APEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded American Public Education from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

