Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 3,835 Shares of Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.38% of Pfenex worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFNX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Pfenex by 2,127.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfenex by 308.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Pfenex during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Pfenex during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfenex during the 1st quarter worth $1,864,000.

A number of research firms have commented on PFNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Pfenex from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

In other Pfenex news, insider Patrick K. Lucy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $48,000.00.

Pfenex stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.98. 6,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,882. Pfenex Inc has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

