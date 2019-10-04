West Oak Capital LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,492,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,030,287,000 after acquiring an additional 97,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,063,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,813,552,000 after acquiring an additional 519,269 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 39.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,825,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,590,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,241,057,000 after acquiring an additional 990,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 31.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,750,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $315,490,000 after acquiring an additional 416,753 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $222.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $1.99 on Friday, hitting $192.14. The company had a trading volume of 41,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,378. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $110.71 and a 1-year high of $204.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The business had revenue of $883.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 164,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.89, for a total transaction of $30,005,116.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $704,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 46,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.94, for a total transaction of $9,155,296.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $754,760.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,548 shares of company stock worth $79,395,186 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.