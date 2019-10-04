West Oak Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,066,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,351,431,000 after acquiring an additional 892,554 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,690,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,133,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,524,000 after acquiring an additional 480,345 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,010,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $83.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.64.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,942,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,403. The firm has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.27 and its 200 day moving average is $76.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.9175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler bought 15,112 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $95,356.72. Also, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk bought 21,400 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,687,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,807.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

