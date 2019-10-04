West Oak Capital LLC Sells 200 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.08.

Shares of BAH stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.73. 429,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,605. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $43.24 and a 12-month high of $78.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 59.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 74,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $4,990,806.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $2,131,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 197,008 shares of company stock valued at $13,573,421. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

