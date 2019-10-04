West Oak Capital LLC Sells 805 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.4% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 45,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,387,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,630,000 after acquiring an additional 592,920 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 50,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $112.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,439,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,203,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $225.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $127.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.24.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.70%.

In other news, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.22.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

